Willie to part ways with Bulls

Speculations are linking Le Roux with a move to Bath.

According to reports Willie Le Roux will part ways with Bulls. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images.

Veteran fullback Willie le Roux has reportedly decided not to extend his contract with the Vodacom Bulls and will leave the Pretoria outfit at the end of the season.

Sunday newspaper Rapport has revealed that the 35-year-old informed the Bulls of his decision, opting against activating a third-year extension on his current deal.

Le Roux, who joined the Bulls in 2023 after a stint with Toyota Verblitz in Japan, is rumoured to be exploring options abroad.

Speculation has linked him to English Premiership club Bath, where former Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan is on the hunt for a seasoned playmaker.

If negotiations are successful, Le Roux could join Bath after South Africa’s July 2025 home Tests.

Currently on 98 Test caps, the two-time World Cup winner is on track to reach his 100th in the Boks’ July series against Italy.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is published here with permission.