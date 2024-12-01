URC wrap: Bulls flex muscles, Sharks edge Stormers in derby

In an exciting weekend in the URC for SA sides the Bulls triumphed in Galway, the Sharks edged the Stormers in a local derby and the Lions slipped up against Munster.

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee of Vodacom Bulls breaks clear from a maul during their URC match against Connacht at the Sportsground in Galway on Saturday night. Picture: Tyler Miller/Gallo Images

The Bulls became the latest South African team to flex their muscles in Galway, while the Sharks edged an entertaining first local derby of the Uniter Rugby Championship (URC) season over the past weekend.

The high flying Bulls continued to keep pace with Leinster and Glasgow Warriors above them, after picking up a solid 28-14 win over Connacht at the Sportsground.

Connacht, for the first two and a half seasons of the URC, were SA’s bogey team in Ireland, winning nine straight games against South African opposition at their fortress in Galway.

Galway wins

But the Lions ended that run with a big win there in March this year, while the Stormers followed up with a tight win in May, and the Bulls have now become the third SA team to get a win in the city, all in the same year, although across two seasons.

The Bulls were grateful for a good opening 60 minutes, aided by a red card to Connacht eighthman Sean Jansen for a high hit on their captain Marcell Coetzee in the 21st minute, as first half tries from Sebastian de Klerk and Embrose Papier gave them a 14-0 lead at the break.

David Kriel and Canan Moodie went over early in the second half to put them up 28-0 after 54 minutes, with their own eighthman Mpilo Gumede being red carded two minutes later for an alleged eye gouge, with the hosts then dotting down twice in the final 20.

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White was happy with the win, admitting that winning the toss was important as it allowed them to play with the wind in the second half.

“We had a lot of opportunities in the first half, and that was into a wind that was very, very strong. We won the toss and wanted to play with the wind in the second half,” explained White.

“So to have all that territory, possession and opportunities that we had in the first half, and the way we managed the game, makes me very happy. It sets us up nicely for the next couple of weeks.”

Local derby

In the first local derby of the season in the competition, the Sharks edged the Stormers 21-15 in dramatic fashion at Kings Park in Durban.

First half tries to Ethan Hooker and Siya Kolisi gave the hosts a 14-3 lead at halftime, before a try to each side, to Leolin Zas and Andre Esterhuizen, made it 21-8 after 58 minutes.

A frantic finish then saw a 79th minute penalty try, followed by Manie Libbok going over for what could have been the winning try, as long as they slotted the easy conversion, only for it to be chalked off by the TMO due to a knock on in the build up.

The other SA team in action, the Lions, disappointingly slipped to a 17-10 defeat against struggling Munster in Limerick, after leading 10-7 at halftime.

It may be harsh to say that a defeat against the 2022-23 URC champs at their home ground, Thomond Park in Ireland, is disappointing, but Munster had struggled this season, winning just two of their first six games.

Coach Graham Rowntree also left by mutual consent and they went into the game off three straight defeats, so they were there for the taking.

Overall it was a messy game, but the in form Lions, who had won four of their opening five matches, edged the first half to spark hopes they would be the first SA team to get a win in Limerick, but produced a poor second half to fall to their second loss of the season.