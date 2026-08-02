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World Cup-winning Bok prop set for January comeback?

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

2 August 2026

11:35 am

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"For me it sounds like January is a good date for him to try and come back. I might get proven wrong, or a doctor might phone me later and say you're totally wrong."

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Frans Malherbe during the DHL Stormers Captain’s Run at DHL Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

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Rassie Erasmus has revealed that veteran Springbok prop Frans Malherbe could make a return to action early next year.

The double World Cup winner is recovering from a chronic back and neck injury, compounded by a hip issue, and has not played since the Stormers’ Vodacom URC clash against the Scarlets in March 2025.

His contract expired at the end of last season and hasn’t been renewed.

Erasmus, who in March said the 35-year-old has considered retiring, discussed Malherbe’s future in a press conference this week.

“What I know is it was a back injury and as far as I understand, when I talk to him, he’s trying his best to return,” the Bok head coach said.

“For me it sounds like January is a good date for him to try and come back. I might get proven wrong, or a doctor might phone me later and say you’re totally wrong.

“But as far as I understand, Frans is going to try and play in January, and I hope that works out.”

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson told SARugbymag.co.za that Malherbe is still training with the team but hasn’t done any heavy contact or scrumming.

Dobson cannot confirm when and if the 76-Test tighthead plays again, as the decision remains his own

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

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