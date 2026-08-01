Final farewell: Rugby mourns rising star Luqobo ‘Bibo’ Makwedini

Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini's passing has been described as a devastating loss for South African rugby.

Family, friends and the rugby fraternity will gather to bid a final farewell to rugby player Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini, a devastating loss for South African rugby.

The 20‑year‑old promising young player’s life was cut short last month after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session with French Pro D2 club Béziers at the Stade de la Gayonne.

Death

He was rushed to hospital but died a few hours later.

His funeral is set to take place in Qumrha in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, with the family confirming it will be a private ceremony.

Family struggling

Bibo’s uncle, Andile Makwedini, said the family is still struggling to come to terms with his passing. “We are really in pain.

We are really suffering,” he told eNCA, describing the cousins and siblings who are finding it difficult as they accompany him to the burial.

‘Brilliant’

He remembered Bibo as “a very, very brilliant young guy, and very strong from a young age,” nurtured by his father, a former rugby player who passed on his passion after an injury. From early on, his talent was clear, and his father’s guidance helped build him for the future.

Makwedini, who attended Wynberg Boys’ High and represented South Africa at U18 level, had joined Béziers’ academy ahead of the 2025‑26 season.

Regarded as one of the club’s brightest young prospects, he was expected to push for a place in the senior squad during the upcoming campaign.

Tribute

Club president and former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad led the tributes.

“Luqobo joined our training centre during the off‑season and quickly became a valued member of the Red and Blue family. His commitment, kindness, and personal qualities deeply impressed everyone at the club.

“Today, the entire Red and Blue family is united in mourning and deeply shaken by this heartbreaking loss. We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, loved ones, teammates, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” Skinstad said.

Skinstad added that the club would support Makwedini’s family and teammates as they come to terms with the tragedy.