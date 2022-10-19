Young flyhalves set to get a run for SA ‘A’ on end-of-year-tour

Ross Roche

A host of young South African flyhalves are in line to get a run for the SA ‘A’ team on the Springboks’ end-of-year European Tour, with midweek matches against Irish side Munster and English side Bristol lined up.

With the Boks going through a flyhalf crisis currently, a number of players have been impressing in the United Rugby Championship and SA ‘A’ coach Mzwandile Stick admits that the Bok management have their eyes on them.

Stick was asked during a Bok press gathering this week if Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok would be able to fit into the Bok system, as he has been in good form over the last season and a half but has not been picked for the national side yet.

Manie Libbok

“I don’t want to comment on what other people have said about Libbok. We have never said that his style of play won’t suit our team and culture,” said Stick.

“He is playing good rugby at the moment. He has a good kicking game, he kicks off both feet, left and right. I have also been impressed with how they (Libbok and others) have been handling the Northern Hemisphere conditions.

“I saw the game on the weekend where they (Stormers) drew (against Ospreys). If he had kicked that drop goal everyone would have said Libbok is a hero. But it’s part of the game and what I liked about what he did is he took responsibility and made a decision to go for a drop goal.

“So there is no such thing as Libbok won’t fit in our team. If he carries on playing well anything can happen.”

Mngomezulu, Lombard, Hendrikse

Stick also mentioned a number of other emerging flyhalf talents coming through the ranks, including Libboks team-mate Sacha Mngomezulu, who played superbly at flyhalf for the Junior Boks earlier this year, but is a utility back for the Stormers and has been primarily used at inside centre for them.

Sacha Mngomezulu of the Stormers. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

“Handre (Pollard) and Elton (Jantjies) have been our top two flyhalves over the past few years and now we have Gazza (Damian Willemse) playing his best rugby at the moment,” said Stick.

“If you look around at the other franchises in South Africa you have Gianni Lombard who is playing good rugby. You also have Jordan Hendrikse at the Lions, who is a youngster that we have been talking about.

“Then you have Sacha Mngomezulu at the Stormers. So I think at the moment we are in a really good position seeing these youngsters put their hands up.”