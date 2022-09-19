OPINION: Boks slip deeper into flyhalf crisis — Steyn or Le Roux in No 10 jersey?

Ross Roche

The Springboks have potentially slipped even deeper into a flyhalf crisis after Saturday’s Rugby Championship win over Argentina, after Damian Willemse left the field in the second half after taking a heavy knock to his head.

If he is concussed, as initially feared, he will not be available for the Boks’ final match of the competition against the same opponents in Durban this weekend.

Handre Pollard has been ruled out, possibly for the rest of the season, Elton Jantjies was sent home from tour after allegations of an affair with the team dietician and the preferred back-up, Johan Goosen, still hasn’t made his United Rugby Championship return from injury.

This leaves the Boks in quite a quandary for the final game of the Rugby Champs, as they will most likely have to back someone in the current squad for the match.

Frans Steyn put in an assured cameo when replacing Willemse in the past match, nailed his kicks at goal, and he will be the obvious choice to take over the flyhalf berth on a once off basis.

However, Steyn has only played a couple of games off the bench since returning from injury, and has yet to play a full game since June.

Willie le Roux is another option as he has been training in the position as a backup, while Faf de Klerk, who featured at flyhalf a few times for former side Sale Sharks, also admitted he was ready to step into the position in the lead up to the past weekend’s match.

Jantjies saga

If the Bok management is satisfied that the Jantjies saga is over, they may recall him to the side for the game, but that will continue to bring negative press and outside noise to the team ahead of a crunch encounter.

Whatever is decided the Boks need to bring in a new flyhalf just to get used to the system, as they are now paying for not blooding anyone so far this season.

Manie Libbok, Chris Smith and Jordan Hendrikse are all waiting in the wings, and because none were invited to an alignment camp, it would be extremely unlikely to see them slot straight into a match day squad, but having them in the larger group for experience is a must.