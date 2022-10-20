Lions to come out ‘guns blazing’ in URC clash with Glasgow, says Coetzee

Ross Roche

Lions fullback Andries Coetzee is expecting the Glasgow Warriors to come out firing, but he insists the hosts will be ready for battle when the two teams meet for their United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides are coming into the match off losses, with the Lions having gone down 39-37 at home against Ulster, while Glasgow were hammered 40-12 by a Springbok laden Sharks team in Durban.

Both teams will thus be keen to bounce back with a win and get their URC campaigns back on track.

‘Quality side’

“We expect a very technical game this Saturday. We know they are going to come out guns blazing after the Sharks (loss),” Coetzee said.

“Glasgow is a quality side. Two weeks ago they put away the Bulls, so it’s going to be a big one for us.

“On home soil we haven’t won a game yet, so we want to fix that. We have done our homework and we will also be coming out guns blazing this weekend.”

Coetzee in particular will be eager to make amends after he missed touch with a crucial late penalty that could have given the Lions a final chance to attack the Ulster line at the end of the match over the past weekend.

‘A silly error’

“That was just one of those things you have to take on the chin. It was a silly error and maybe cost us an opportunity to go and score at the end of the game,” Coetzee admitted.

“It reflected badly on me. I would say I am my worst critic and that’s one of those things before the game you want to get right. You have to do the basics right and the x-factor will come after.

“So that was a slip up, but that is now in the past and I have to move forward and try and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Coetzee is also very happy to be back at the Lions, where he made a name for himself during the Johan Ackerman and Swys de Bruin eras, after he spent a couple of years away from the team.

“Since I have been back at the Lions it felt like coming back home after going on a gap year after matric, so it has been great to be back,” Coetzee said.

“It’s nice to have an impact on the guys and I hope that I do. They definitely have an impact on me, even if it is a young group,” he added.

“There is no one that thinks they are better than the game and it is a great bunch of guys that get along well. I think that makes it easy for the senior guys and the coaches to work with.”