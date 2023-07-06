SA challenge shut down, Djokovic and Swiatek progress at Wimbledon

By AFP

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were in cruise control at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but confetti-throwing climate protesters and rain delays caused more headaches, while lone SA hope Lloyd Harris crashed out at the All England Club.

Djokovic, bidding for a record equalling eighth Wimbledon men’s title and 24th Grand Slam crown, defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

It was the 36-year-old’s 350th Grand Slam singles win, third only to Roger Federer and Serena Williams on the all-time list.

Victory also preserved his 10-year undefeated record on Centre Court.

“We have a very romantic and special relationship, this court and I,” said Djokovic who could face old rival Stan Wawrinka in the third round.

While Djokovic and Swiatek moved effortlessly into the last 32, there were still four first round matches which had yet to start.

They were four of the 21 matches cancelled until Thursday due to rain.

The day before, only eight ties were completed as torrential rain swamped the All England Club.

On Wednesday, a new headache presented itself in the shape of Just Stop Oil climate protesters.

Two activists, both in their 60s, ran onto Court 18 to scatter orange confetti and jigsaw pieces during Grigor Dimitrov’s match against Sho Shimabukuro.

“Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the grounds,” said a Wimbledon spokesman.

‘Touched’ by welcome

Just hours later, the match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville on the same court was held up when another protestor repeated the confetti-jigsaw gesture to jeers from frustrated fans.

Women’s top seed Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 to sweep into the third round.

The reigning US Open and French Open champion has never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but has dropped just six games so far in this year’s tournament.

World number three Daniil Medvedev marked his return to Wimbledon after last year’s ban on Russian players with a first round win.

Former US Open champion Medvedev defeated French-born British wild card Arthur Fery 7-5, 6-4, 6-3.

In 2022, the All England Club banned all Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“The reception today, I don’t feel it that often. I was really touched,” said the 27-year-old after his match on Court One.

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a thrilling five-set battle against Dominic Thiem to book a blockbuster second round clash against two-time champion Andy Murray.

Tsitsipas held his nerve in a final set tie-break to secure a 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (10/8) victory after almost four hours in a match which had started on Tuesday.

Harris eliminated

South Africa’s run in the main singles draw came to an end, with Harris falling in the opening round.

Harris put up a fight but was ultimately eliminated by French opponent Gregoire Barrere, who secured a 7-5, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 victory to reach the second round.

Barrere set up a clash with Canadian player Denis Shapovalov, a former world No 10 who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2021, in the second round.

Though he was knocked out of the singles competition, Harris will turn out again in the doubles division at the Grand Slam tournament this week, alongside American partner Robert Galloway.