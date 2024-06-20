SA Olympic team boosted with additional 75 athletes in nine sports

Triathlete Henri Schoeman and rower John Smith, both former Olympic medallists, have been added to the squad.

Erin Christie has been included in the SA hockey team for the Paris Olympics. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

A total of 75 athletes in nine sports have been added to South Africa’s team for the Olympic Games in Paris next month.

After unveiling an initial group of 39 athletes last month, the latest additions announced by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Wednesday night have increased the size of the provisional national team to 114 athletes in 15 codes, with one more squad announcement still to be made.

Seven athletes have been added to the athletics squad, which now consists of 24 individuals. Along with five sprinters who have boosted the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams, the squad’s new additions also include marathon runner Elroy Gelant and discus thrower Francois Prinsloo.

The three-member triathlon team includes former Olympic bronze medallist Henri Schoeman, while the seven-strong cycling team features experienced road specialist Ashleigh Moolman Pasio and cross country riders Alan Hatherley and Candice Lill.

Triathlete Henri Schoeman winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP

The men’s pair of John Smith (a former gold medallist in the men’s four) and Christopher Baxter will represent the country in rowing.

In team sports, the provisional SA women’s rugby sevens squad features 16 athletes (a final team will be announced before the end of June), while 32 players have been confirmed in the men’s and women’s hockey sides.

Other athletes were also added to the national team for the Paris Games in archery, badminton and fencing, and a total of six reserves were included in athletics and hockey.

A final group of athletes is expected to be announced later this month in various sports, such as golf, judo, rowing and skateboarding.

Athletes and teams can also still qualify for the quadrennial showpiece in multiple other codes, including men’s rugby sevens, breakdancing and beach volleyball.

Provisional SA team

Athletics

Men: Akani Simbine (100m, 4x100m), Shaun Maswanganyi (200m, 4x100m), Luxolo Adams (200m), Benjamin Richardson (200m, 4x100m), Bayanda Walaza (4x100m), Bradley Nkoana (4x100m), Wayde van Niekerk (400m, 4x400m), Zakhiti Nene (400m, 4x400m), Lythe Pillay (400m, 4x400m), Gardeo Isaacs (4x400m), Antonie Nortje (4x400m), Tshepo Tshite (1500m), Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m, 10000m), Stephen Mokoka (marathon), Elroy Galant (marathon), Jovan van Vuuren (long jump), Francois Prinsloo (discus)

Reserves: Sinesipho Dambile, Adrian Swart

Women: Marione Fourie (100m hurdles), Prudence Sekgodiso (800m), Zeney Geldenhuys (400m hurdles), Rogail Joseph (400m hurdles), Gerda Steyn (marathon), Cian Oldknow (marathon), Irvette van Zyl (marathon)

Archery

Men: Wian Roux (recurve)

Badminton

Women: Johanita Scholtz

Canoeing

Men: Andrew Birkett (kayak sprint), Hamish Lovemore (kayak sprint)

Women: Tiffany Koch (kayak sprint), Esti Olivier (kayak sprint)

Gymnastics

Women: Caitlin Rooskrantz (artistic)

Cycling

Men: Ryan Gibbons (road), Jean Spies (track), Alan Hatherley (MTB)

Women: Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (road), Tiffany Keep (road), Candice Lill (MTB), Miyanda Maseti (BMX)

Fencing

Men: Harry Saner (epee)

Gymnastics

Women: Caitlin Rooskrantz (artistic)

Hockey

Men: Daniel Bell, Dayaan Cassiem, Mustapha Cassiem, Calvin Davis, Matthew Guise-Brown, Andrew Hobson, Keenan Horne, Gowan Jones, Ryan Julius, Tevin Kok, Zenani Kraai, Samkelo Mvimbi, Nqobile Ntuli, Bradley Sherwood, Nicholas Spooner, Jacques van Tonder

Reserves: Hendrik Kriek, Nduduza (Peabo) Lembethe

Women: Taheera Augousti, Quanita Bobbs, Stephanie Botha, Dirkie Chamberlain, Erin Christie, Kayla de Waal, Paris-Gail Isaacs, Marie Antoinette Louw, Ongeziwe Mali, Ntsopa Mokoena, Edith Molikoe, Kristen Paton, Hannah Pearce, Celia Seerane, Anelle van Deventer, Onthatile Zulu

Reserves: Aphiwe Dimba, Kayla Swarts

Rowing

Men: John Smith (pair), Christopher Baxter (pair)

Rugby sevens

Women: Liske Lategan, Ayanda Malinga, Shona-Leah Weston, Kemisetso Baloyi, Zintle Mpupha, Sizophila Solontsi, Mathrin Simmers, Nadine Roos, Elizabeth Janse van Rensburg, Veroeshka Grain, Marlize de Bruin, Maria Tshiremba, Byrhabdre Dolf, Shiniqwa Lamprecht, Zandile Masuku, Eloise Web

Sport climbing

Men: Joshua Bruyns (speed climbing), Mel Janse van Rensburg (lead & boulder)

Women: Aniya Holder (speed climbing), Lauren Mukheiber (lead & boulder)

Surfing

Men: Matthew McGillivray, Jordy Smith

Women: Sarah Ann Baum

Triathlon

Men: Henri Schoeman, Jamie Riddle

Women: Vicky van der Merwe

Wrestling

Men: Steyn de Lange (92kg)