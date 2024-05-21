‘Look good, feel good’: Team SA kit unveiled for Paris Olympics

The new design is intended to assist with athlete comfort at the multi-sport Games.

South African athletes will ‘look good and feel good’ at this year’s Olympic Games, according to the national Olympic committee (Sascoc), as the SA kit was revealed on Tuesday night.

Elite athletes took to the catwalk, along with models and former athletes, in a fashion show at the Cradle of Humankind, donning the kit that will be worn across the various sport codes during the upcoming Paris Games.

Athletes posing with the SA team kit for the Olympic Games in Paris. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

“Having great kit is extremely important for the athletes, and not just from a technical point of view. You want to look good and you want to feel good in front of your competitors,” said Team SA chef de mission Leon Fleiser.

“Thanks to our partner Mr Price Sport we’ve got really good on-field kit and very good off-field kit, and we’re extremely happy with what has been launched here tonight.”

Athlete comfort

Fleiser said the new design was intended to assist with athlete comfort in the warm conditions expected in the French capital.

“Due to the heat in Paris we’ve made sure we’ve gone with very lightweight and absorbent materials,” he said.

“We’ve got a bit of a different cut as well, to make sure the athletes look good and feel good. We’ve also got very good technical kit for them to train in, and we’re providing more gym wear for them, for their off-field training, so they’ve got enough clothes to train in.”

The 2024 Olympic Games, to be held between 26 July and 11 August, will feature 10,500 athletes from more than 200 countries in 32 sports.