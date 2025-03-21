Simbine wins bronze in 60m final at World Indoor Champs

Prudence Sekgodiso meanwhile has advanced to the 800m women's semi-finals.

Lachlan Kennedy, left, and Akani Simbine, right, flank 60m winner, Jeremiah Azu at the World Indoor Championships. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

South African sprint king Akani Simbine has won his first global individual medal after a series of fourth- and fifth-place finishes in major international finals, after finishing third in the 60m final at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, China, on Friday.

The medal is also South Africa’s first world indoor medal since 2018.

Simbine was in scintillating form throughout the 60m event, equalling his personal best of 6.53 in the semi-finals.

In a quick final race, the last event on Friday, Simbine crossed the finish line in 6.54 seconds to bag the bronze.

Olympic silver

The winner was Jeremiah Azu of Great Britain in 6.49, a personal best, while Lachlan Kennedy of Australia took the silver medal in 6.50.

Simbine won his first Olympic medal at the Paris Games last year when as a member of the 4x100m relay team, he helped the South African quartet bag a silver medal.

The other members of his team were Shaun Maswanyganyi, Bradley Nkoane and Bayana Walaza, who in recent days has set new SA records at junior level in the 100m and 200m.

Prudence Sekgodiso is also taking part at the World Indoor Championships, in the 800m. She won her heat on Friday in 2.03:89 and will feature in the semi-finals on Saturday.