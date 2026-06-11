Bafana Bafana v Mexico – All the player ratings

Zwane's red card for violent conduct summed up a disappointing cameo.

Following Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 loss to Mexico in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mexico City Stadium, here are the player ratings from Phakaaathi Football Writer Katlego Modiba:

Ronwen Williams: 6

The scoreline could have been worse had it not been for Williams who made several important saves, particularly in the opening 45 minutes. There was only so much he could do as Mexico piled on the pressure after the first red card.

Khuliso Mudau: 5

The instruction from the bench was for Mudau to stay in his own half. He hardly made any forward runs as Hugo Broos adopted a defensive approach from the outset. He did well in one‑on‑one duels, but it was a quiet night for the right‑back.

Aubrey Modiba: 5

Much like Mudau, he offered very little going forward. He looked composed on the ball but was largely ineffective for most of the match. Coming back from injury, it was no surprise to see him withdrawn after 77 minutes.

Ime Okon: 5

A decent performance from the 22‑year‑old, who formed part of the three‑man centre‑back with Nkosinathi Sibisi and Mbekezeli Mbokazi. There was nothing he or his defensive partners could do about the first goal, but they were found wanting for the second.

Nkosinathi Sibisi: 5

Not a poor performance at the heart of defence, although the defensive unit was not as solid as they would have hoped. He made some important tackles as the last line of defence.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi: 6

A solid showing from the tough‑tackling defender, who never looked out of place. He was strong in his individual duels and even tested the Mexican goalkeeper with a powerful long‑range effort. He was Bafana’s best defender on what was otherwise a disappointing day in Mexico City.

Jayden Adams: 5

Not one of his better outings in midfield. There was simply no cohesion between Adams, Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole. They struggled to string together meaningful passes to move Bafana up the pitch. Adams was eventually taken off on the hour mark, with Themba Zwane replacing him.

Teboho Mokoena: 6

He was aggressive from the first whistle and picked up a yellow card in the 17th minute, which forced him to be cautious for the remainder of the match. He did not influence the game from an attacking perspective.

Sphephelo Sithole: 3

He was Bafana’s weakest link from the first whistle until he was sent off five minutes into the second half for denying Mexico a clear goal‑scoring opportunity. He was at fault for Mexico’s opening goal inside nine minutes. This was arguably Sithole’s worst performance in a Bafana jersey, and he was fortunate not to have been substituted at half time.

Iqraam Rayners: 5

He lacked the service that he usually thrives on. Rayners never stopped running, but there was no link‑up play with the midfield.

Lyle Foster: 5

He lasted 56 minutes before being replaced by Thalente Mbatha. Foster did not offer Bafana much bite in the final third. In fairness to the Burnley striker, he was starved of supply and had to feed off scraps.

Substitutes:

Thalente Mbatha: 6

Bafana’s midfield looked more stable with him on the pitch. He came on when South Africa were under siege, but he helped restore some much‑needed balance.

Themba Zwane: 4

He offered very little after replacing Adams in the 61st minute, and his red card for violent conduct summed up a disappointing cameo.

Oswin Appollis: 6

He injected some life into Bafana’s attack after replacing Modiba with 13 minutes remaining, but it was too little, too late, as South Africa were already two goals down.

Evidence Makgopa: 5

Like Rayners and Foster, Makgopa also suffered from a lack of service from midfield. He pressed well and kept the Mexican defence alert, but there was little he could offer under the circumstances.