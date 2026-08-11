Maseko frustrated by his situation at Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs were also said to be interested in him, but are yet to table an offer for the talented Bafana Bafana winger.

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Maseko has been left frustrated after the club turned down offers from Egypt and Denmark, Phakaaathi has learned.

According to a source, Sundowns rejected initial offers for Maseko from Danish giants FC Copenhagen, as well as from Egyptian sides Al-Ahly and Pyramids FC despite the player not in coach Miguel Cardoso’s plans for the season.

“What I can tell you is that Maseko is not a happy man. He’s really frustrated by what’s happening to him at Sundowns. He was forced to train alone, yet the club doesn’t want to accept offers for him,” said the source.

Kaizer Chiefs were also said to be interested in him, but are yet to table an offer for the talented Bafana Bafana winger.

“Yes, it’s true that Chiefs are interested in him, but for now they’re just monitoring the situation. There are no talks between him and Chiefs. He’s aware of that interest from Chiefs, but the boy respects Sundowns, so he won’t talk badly about the club. But what I can confirm is that he is frustrated by the whole situation,” added the source.

Maseko joined Sundowns from SuperSport United in June 2023. He played a fundamental role in the team that won the first African Football League that year.

He was loaned to Cypriot First Division side AEL Limassol for the rest of the 2025/26 season in the January transfer, where rediscovered his form and earned a place in Bafana squad for the FIFA World Cup.