Bafana’s Broos slams ‘negative’ Nicaragua after Orlando draw

'They were very negative, and it was very difficult,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos laid the blame on Nicaragua for their defensive tactics, after his side could only manage a goalless draw on Friday at the Orlando Amstel Arena in their final friendly before leaving for Mexico and the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana chances

Lyle Foster hit the post with a first half penalty, and Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko and Sphephelo Sithole forced second half saves from Nicaragua goalkeeper Erick Castrillo.

Bafana, however, were unable to break down a Nicaragua side that was content to sit back and defend for 90 minutes.

“I think we can be happy about the performance even if we didn’t win,” Broos told SABC Sport after the match.

“If you play such a negative opponent it becomes very difficult. Those people came here for 90 minutes to defend, they were just kicking the ball in front. And at the end, there was one injury after another. They were very negative, and it was very difficult.

“We missed a penalty, if we scored that I am sure there would be more goals. The opponent would have had to try something and they didn’t try anything.

“I don’t know what the goal was of those people,” continued the Bafana coach.

“It was very difficult for us to find space and we needed a bit of luck. We had a few chances but I am satisfied.”

Broos also fielded an understrength line-up against Nicaragua, giving his Sundowns players a rest after their Champions League winning exploits against AS FAR on Sunday.

He expects to put out more of a full strength side when Bafana play their final warm up match against Jamaica in Mexcio on June 5. South Africa will depart for Mexico on Sunday, and head to their training base at altitude in Pachuca.

Bafana will play the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on June 11.

“There is another game on June 5 against Jamaica and I hope that opponent will play football against us,” added Broos, in another dig at Nicaragua.

“Maybe that will be the first indication of the side that will start against Mexico.”

Broos also praised the fans that came to Orlando to support the team.

“I think today the crowd were fantastic, they really supported us,” he said.

“It is a pity we couldn’t give them a goal or two but on the other hand I am sure the team will be ready (for the World Cup) and will have good results.”