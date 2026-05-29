Bafana head to World Cup with a whimper after Nicaragua draw

Lyle Foster misses a penalty as Bafana fail to impress.

Bafana Bafana were unable to give their supporters a winning World Cup send off yesterday, as they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by Nicaragua at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Bafana struggle

Hugo Broos’ side struggled to break down a Nicaragua side that are ranked 131st in the world and that finished bottom of their Concacaf World Cup qualifying group.

Not too much should ever be read into warm-up matches. But Bafana will need to be far more incisive if they are to ruffle feathers in their World Cup Group A opener against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on June 11.

Striker Lyle Foster summed Bafana’s limp display up as he hit the inside of the post with a first half penalty. It is worrying that Hugo Broos’ main striker heads into the World Cup in no sort of form at all.

Broos, as promised, gave Mamelodi Sundowns’ Champions League heroes a rest for this game.

Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane did start the game, but the 36 year-old had only played one minute of the triumphant performance in Rabat on Sunday.

Young overseas-based defenders Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya partnered in the heart of the back four.

Orlando Pirates’ Betway Premiership winning duo Tshepang Moremi and Kamogelo Sebelebele played either side of Lyle Foster in attack.

Sebelebele sparkles

After a cagey opening, in the 17th minute, Sebelebele produced a delightful piece of skill down the right, swerving this way and that, before sending in a low cross that Zwane couldn’t quite get the right touch to.

In the 33rd minute, a mis-hit shot by Thabang Matuludi almost fell for Sebelebele, but the Buccaneers winger wasn’t quite able to get to the ball.

Zwane then won a free kick on the edge of the box, and Moremi curled over the bar.

Bafana were looking a little out of ideas, but they won a penalty on the stroke of haf time. Foster found Sebelebele inside the box and he went down under Justin Espinoza’s tackle. Replays were inconclusive about whether there was contact but the visitors were not impressed.

Foster pays the penalty

Neither were Bafana’s fans, however, as Foster stepped up and his penalty hit the inside of the post but didn’t go in.

Broos changed his entire attack at the break, with Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners and Relebohile Mofokeng replacing Moremi, Sebelebele, Zwane and Foster.

And Bafana did pose more of a threat. Rayners dragged shot from the edge of the box before Appollis drew a save from Nicaragua ‘keeper Erick Castrillo.

In the 62nd minute, a shot from Maseko was also blocked by Castrillo as Bafana pushed for a winner.

Maseko kept threatening and curled another effort wide in the 74th minute.

In the 82nd minute, Mofokeng’s free kick glanced off the head of Joab Zeledon but Castrillo saved brilliantly, and then made a rather easier stop from Sphephelo Sithole.