Bafana head to LA looking for another ‘little miracle’

'I don't know what will happen on Sunday, I just know that the players are ready and will try to get to the last 16,' said Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Bafana Bafana jetted off for Los Angeles on Friday, with their 2026 Fifa World Cup dreams alive and kicking and their sights set on Canada in the last 32.

Bafana have a habit of upsetting the odds

South Africa’s 1-0 Group A win over South Korea on Wednesday evening in Monterrey was described as a “little miracle” by head coach Hugo Broos, as Bafana made it out of the group stages at a Fifa World Cup finals for the first time ever.

It is certainly an achievement that no one could have foreseen after the dismal opening defeat to Mexico on June 11. But over five years as Bafana head coach, Broos has built a resilient Bafana, with a pleasant habit of upsetting the odds.

Now the question is just how far Bafana can go at this World Cup. Canada have had a good tournament up to now, backed by the support of their home fans.

But defeat for Jessie Marsch’s side to Switzerland on Wednesday means that as runners up in Group B they have to move over the border to the USA.

At the SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Canada are likely to have the majority of the support. But it is safe to say it will be nothing like as intimidating as the Azteca cauldron that seemed to melt Bafana’s minds against Mexico; or even as intimidating as Toronto or Vancouver.

Canada, furthermore, are not exactly a football powerhouse. They have also reached the knockout stages of a World Cup finals for the first time. Of all the draws Bafana could have got in the last 32, Canada are certainly beatable.

“It is always dangerous to say we will go there or there in a tournament,” said Broos after the win over South Korea.

“The only thing I know and feel is that this group is growing and this is very important when you play in a tournament. I don’t know what will happen on Sunday, I just know that the players are ready and will try to get to the last 16, which will be even more historic.

Broos – ‘The players are chasing. things

“Those players are chasing things. They want to prove to everyone they are a good team. We want to stay as long as possible, but it also depends on the opponent and it will be another tough game.”

Bafana had to add more air miles than necessary to already tired legs in getting to LA. They wanted to fly to LA on Thursday, but were not allowed to by Fifa and so went back from Monterrrey to their training camp in Pachuca, before heading off to the US on Friday.

“We wanted to go tomorrow (to LA), but Fifa didn’t allow it,” said Broos on Wednesday.

“So that is a little bit annoying. We rather wanted to travel to the location where we will play. Training is not so important. Recovery is important.

“Then we will see on Sunday a team that believe in themselves and will fight for 90 minutes and more if they have to. Then we will see. Let’s hope we can get a good result. If it is not to be, it is not to be. What we did now is already a little miracle.”