Bafana must play to their strengths – Da Gama

Our players are nippy and have a lot of skill. I think we have to play to the strengths of our players," he said.

Former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Owen Da Gama has urged South Africa to stick to their strengths when they face South Korea in their final Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana’s hopes of reaching the Round of 32 hang by a thread following a defeat to Mexico and a draw against Czechia in their opening two matches.

Hugo Broos’ side must secure victory at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe on Thursday to stand any chance of progressing.

Speaking on Radio 2000, Da Gama said South Africa should focus on their technical qualities rather than trying to match their opponents physically.

“We don’t have a lot of physical players. Our players are nippy and have a lot of skill. I think we have to play to the strengths of our players,” he said.

“I still believe (Relebohile) Mofokeng is an unbelievable player and (Oswin) Appollis has proved himself. (Thapelo) Maseko and (Tshepang) Moremi are quick and they can get behind players. We can’t be getting physical with teams.

“We just have to keep the ball and move quickly. That’s our type of game and I believe that’s how we should be playing and we showed that in our last game against Czechia.”

‘Bafana need to face strong oppositions’

There has been debate over whether the magnitude of the World Cup has affected Bafana, who are appearing at the tournament for the first time since hosting it in 2010.

Ahead of the competition, SAFA arranged friendly matches against Panama, Nicaragua and Jamaica. However, Da Gama believes South Africa would have benefited from facing stronger opposition in preparation for football’s biggest stage.

“I believe we should be playing a lot more high profile games prior to such a big tournament so that the players can get used to it,” he added.

“After this, there will be another World Cup, and the likes of Mofokeng will still be in the mix. I think we can only get better in that regard. They say exposure drives character.

“We must expose the boys a little bit more to these types of games so that the BMT (big match temperament) kicks in, we saw it with Mokoena which is incredible.”

Da Gama is one of South African football’s most respected coaches, having managed more than 400 PSL matches during his career. The 64-year-old also guided South Africa’s Under-23 side at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.