Maseko says Bafana will be ready for do-or-die South Korea clash

'We have a good coach and analysts,' the Bafana winger told SABC Sport.

Bafana Bafana winger Thapelo Maseko has faith that the side will be well prepared to take on South Korea in a must-win 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A clash tomorrow at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

Bafana have to get the victory

South Africa have to get the three points to make the last 32, after picking up just one point from their opening two group matches.

“We have a good coach and analysts,” Maseko told SABC Sport.

“They will know what to do for the next game (against South Korea) and we just have to implement it.”

The draw with Czechia in Atlanta last week has at least given Bafana plenty to play for in their final match.

“It (the draw) is very big for us, for the confidence of the players and the coaches,” admitted Maseko.

The 22 year-old Maseko was instrumental in Bafana’s equalising goal against Czechia. It was his long shot that struck the arm of Pavel Sulc and won a penalty that was converted by Teboho Mokoena.

Bafana took quite a few long-range shots in the game and Maseko said it was part of the plan.

“It was always a thing of having to create something for the team, it was the only way to get a point or win the game,” he added.

South Korea are likely to provide a different test for Bafana than the physical Czechs.

They impressed with their passing and movement in their opening 2-1 win over Czechia, and but for a goalkeeping error may have eked out a draw against Mexico (they lost 1-0).

Kang-in – ‘We have to play well’

South Korea have veteran former Tottenham striker Son Heung-min as an option up front, while attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in is reportedly set to join Ateltico Madrid from Paris St Germain.

“It is disappointing that we lost when we prepared to win. It is a game that has already passed. We need to prepare better for the next match,” said Kang-in after the loss to Mexico, according to chosun.com.

“We have to play well in the remaining matches to advance to the last 32, do well in the last 32 to reach the quarterfinals, and keep doing that.”

Bafana will be without the suspended Teboho Mokoena and Themba Zwane for tomorrow’s match, but Sphephelo Sithole is available again after serving a one-match ban against Czechia.