Bafana’s Pitso calls for Egyptian support against Eritrea

'We hope Egyptian supporters come to our match and support us,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has called on Egyptian fans to come out in support of his side when they take on Eritrea on Wednesday in a Group D 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo.

Bafana’s Mosimane returns to previous home

Eritrea’s ‘home’ game is being played in Cairo because they do not have a suitable venue in their own country. And Mosimane, who previously won two Caf Champions League titles with Al Ahly, is clearly hopeful fans of the Pharaohs will support his side on Wednesday.

Bafana will also play Egypt in a friendly at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

“The Egyptian nation has a very good knowledge of Bafana Bafana,” said Mosimane.

“Bafana has a good history in Egypt, they (the fans) also saw them (Bafana) at the World Cup. I am saying to Egyptians, we are brothers. We may be fighting again in a few days (in the friendly) but for now we have a very good history. Even coach (Rulani) Mokwena (head coach of Pyramids FC) is here. I was here. We have a very good foundation with the Egyptian Football Association and we hope Egyptian supporters come to our match and support us.

“I am saying to the Red Devils (Al Ahly) fans, they must come to the match and support me against Eritrea. I am expecting them to come. Zamalekians (Zamalek are Ahly’s great Cairo rivals) are also good, come and support us. We need everyone’s support.”

Bafana’s young players shone in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Guinea in their opening Group D qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

And Mosimane believes the future is bright in South African football, also praising Raymond Mdaka’s Amajita for retaining the COSAFA Under-20 Championship last weekend.

‘A very inspirational story’

“It is a very inspirational story from the Under-20 national team,” added Mosimane.

“Ray Mdaka has done exceptionally well consistently. It shows the (development) programmes in South Africa are good.

“There is a very good base with the DDC and the Gauteng Development League (GDL) from the GFA (Gauteng Football Association).

“I think the GDL is leading the continent. I am happy to be corrected. But we have the platform and the base, boys coming from under-14s, under-15s and under-17s, playing regularly, week in, week out. It has given us a conveyor belt and made sure our under-17s and under-20s remain strong. I just hope we can keep strengthening the programme.”