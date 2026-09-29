Eritrea v Bafana – Three things to look out for

Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for when the two side's clash in the Egyptian capital.

Bafana Bafana will be looking follow up Saturday’s victory over Guinea with another three points when they take on Eritrea on Wednesday in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo.

Pitso Mosimane’s side have to be favourites to beat the Group D underdogs, even if the Red Sea Camels did manage a creditable 1-1 draw with Kenya in their opening qualifier in Nairobi.

Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for when the two side’s clash in the Egyptian capital.

Will Mailula get his moment?

Pitso Mosimane sang the praises of Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula ahead of the game against Guinea. In the end at the Orlando Amstel Arena, however, it was Mailula’s Masandawana teammate Iqraam Rayners who started the match. And it was Orlando Pirates’ Yanela Mbuthuma who came off the bench to replace Rayners.

Mosimane’s explanation was that against a side with the physical strength of Guinea, he needed more powerful centre-forwards like Rayners and Mbuthuma. Eritrea are certainly of a more diminutive profile than Guinea, so this could be the perfect game for the guile of Mailula to shine. Mosimane praised the efforts of Rayners and Mbuthuma after the Guinea game, but while Mbuthuma did assist Samukele Kabini’s winner, neither hit the back of the net. Could this be Mailula’s turn to show his prowess?

Will the Egyptian fans turn out for Pitso?

Pitso Mosimane had an extremely successful time as head coach of Cairo giants Al Ahly, winning a domestic league and cup double, two CAF Champions League titles, and two CAF Super Cup titles in his two years in charge.

And it will be interesting to see how Red Devils’ fans love for Mosimane translates to the stands at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo on Wednesday against Eritrea. It should certainly mean that Bafana get more support than they might ordinarily expect to get in Cairo under a different head coach. It remains to be seen, however, just how full the 30 000-capacity stadium is, and how split the support is between the ‘home’ side Eritrea and Bafana.

Can Appollis dove-tail with his left back?

Guinea winger Aliou Balde gave Bafana left back Aubrey Modiba some problems in Saturday’s AFCON qualifier, and afterwards Pitso Mosimane hinted Oswin Appollis needing to take more responsibility to cover when Modiba made the runs forward that have become a trademark at Mamelodi Sundowns.

It appears the Bafana head coach wants more out of Appollis defensively than is perhaps demanded of him at Orlando Pirates. Appollis was typically good going forward against Guinea, linking superbly with his former Pirates teammate Relebohile Mofokeng. But Mosimane clearly felt Bafana were at times too exposed down their left flank.

Modiba went off against Guinea with a tight hamstring and it remains to be seen if he is fit for the Eritrea game, or if Samukele Kabini or Fawaaz Basadien get the nod. Whoever plays, it will be interesting to see if Appollis’ defensive work rate is upped.