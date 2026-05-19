Bafana set to take on Benni McCarthy in AFCON 2027 qualifiers

The 2027 AFCON is set to take place from June 19 to July 17 next year in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Bafana Bafana on Tuesday learned who they will be playing in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Group D for Bafana

South Africa will play tournament co-hosts Kenya, Guinea and Eritrea in Group D.

The 2027 AFCON is set to take place from June 19 to July 17 next year in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Kenya are currently coached by Bafana’s all-time leading goalscorer Benni McCarthy, who is set to lead out the Harambee Stars against his home country when qualifying kicks off.

Qualifying is scheduled to kick off on 21 September, running all the way to the end of March next year.

A total of 24 teams will qualify for the AFCON, including the three co-hosts.

With Kenya automatically qualified, there will only be one spot available in Group D for another team to make it to the finals.

Awkward qualifying

This could make qualifying awkward for Bafana, who are likely to have to finish above Guinea in the group. Eritrea will be the Group D underdogs but having thumped Swaziland 4-1 on aggregate in pre-qualifying, will look to spring a surprise on the likes of Bafana.

Bafana played Guinea at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt, Ted Dumitru’s side losing 2-0 in what proved a disastrous campaign. Bafana finished bottom of their group without winning a single game or scoring a single goal.

South Africa did beat Guinea at the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), a tournament only for players who play in their domestic leagues.

Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela got the goals in a 2-1 win.

Kenya and Bafana last met in a friendly in October 2012, with South Africa winning 2-1. Bafana have never faced Eritrea before.

Bafana are set to have a new coach for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers with Hugo Broos expected to leave after the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.