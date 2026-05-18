World Cup duo Ghana, Cape Verde not among AFCON top seeds

The seedings were determined by the current FIFA rankings.

Ghana and Cape Verde have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, but neither team will be among the top seeds for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw in Cairo on Tuesday.

Both the Black Stars and the Blue Sharks secured places at the global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 having missed out on the 2025 AFCON.



ALSO READ: Mbappe, Dembele head up France squad for 2026 World Cup

The seedings were determined by the current FIFA rankings, and 10 of the 12 first seeds are former winners of the biggest sporting event in Africa.

Those include Morocco, who lost a dramatic 2025 final to Senegal in Rabat only to be declared winners after an appeal to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Many Senegal players left the field after Morocco were awarded a penalty. They eventually returned, Brahim Diaz missed the spot kick, and Pape Gueye struck an extra-time winner.

Senegal reacted to being stripped of the title by appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland and are awaiting a verdict.

Four-time African champions Ghana suffered the humiliation of finishing in a 2025 AFCON qualifying group behind Angola, Sudan and minnows Niger.

Cape Verde fared equally poorly in AFCON qualifying, winning just one of six matches to occupy bottom place below Egypt, Botswana and Mauritania.

Undeterred, Ghana and Cape Verde bounced back to win 2026 World Cup groups. Cape Verde finishing above Cameroon was the biggest shock of African qualifying.

– Guirassy boost –

Guinea, boosted by consistent Borussia Dortmund scorer Serhou Guirassy, will be another second seed hoping to make up for failing to reach the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

The 48 contenders will be dived into 12 groups at the Egyptian Football Association headquarters with the winners and runners-up in nine securing tournament places.

Co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will be automatic participants in the June 19-July 17 2027 AFCON, but will take part in qualifying to gain competitive match practice.

The presence of the trio means that there will be only one other qualifier from the separate groups they are placed in.



There have been ongoing concerns about the ability of the three east African countries to be ready for the first tournament in the region since Ethiopia hosted the 1976 AFCON.

But CAF president Patrice Motsepe insists the 2027 AFCON will kick off on time, telling reporters “the next AFCON is going to east Africa, I have no doubt about that, despite all the challenges”.

Seeds

Pot 1

Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, South Africa, Burkina Faso

Pot 2

Cape Verde, Ghana, Guinea, Gabon, Uganda, Angola, Benin, Zambia, Mozambique, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros

Pot 3

Kenya, Libya, Tanzania, Niger, Mauritania, Gambia, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Togo, Malawi, Rwanda

Pot 4

Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau, Congo Brazzaville, Central African Republic, Liberia, Burundi, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Botswana, South Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia

Matchdays

1, 2: September 21-Oct 6

3, 4: November 9-17

5, 6: March 22-30 2027