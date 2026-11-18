"When I go home, I put my head on the pillow. I sleep like a baby," said McCarthy.

After his team’s defeat to South Africa, Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has made it clear that social media criticism does not affect his peace of mind.

McCarthy’s Harambee Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bafana Bafana in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday night, with Relebohile Bofokeng netting a brace for Pitso Mosimane’s side. Ryan Ogam scored the consolation goal for McCarthy’s side.



After the loss, McCarthy was asked about the criticism of his leadership, and his response shocked many.

“When I go home, I put my head on the pillow. I sleep like a baby. My family, my life is complete. I don’t have to worry about hot water. But somebody is sitting on his phone; maybe he hasn’t eaten for two weeks,” said McCarthy.

“But he can quickly say, ah, that goat’s torn us, or whatever. So maybe I have to pay mind to watch somebody who doesn’t matter in my life one bit. So I don’t mind,” McCarthy added.

“I just keep doing my job, and I try to do the best that I possibly can with the players. As long as I’ve got the respect of the players, the people that I surround myself with, my technical team, my life is peachy.”

McCarthy sparked a debate on social media, with some journalists even calling for his dismissal, saying he is looking down on poor Kenyans.

Off-pitch issues affecting Kenya

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga has called on football administrators to put their house in order, warning that off-pitch challenges are affecting their progress in African football.

“Not the result we wanted after falling 2-1 to South Africa, and it hurts that we couldn’t reward the incredible crowd that turned out in huge numbers to back us,” told Kenya’s Star newspaper.

“If we truly want Kenyan football to progress, the federation must put its house in order. Off-pitch issues are directly affecting our game, and we all hope to see better management and structure in the coming year. Kenyan football deserves nothing less.”

The defeat saw South Africa reclaim the top position in Group D. Guinea are second, one point behind leaders South Africa; Kenya are third with two points, while Eritrea are bottom with one point.