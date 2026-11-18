'I am very proud to play for my country,' said the Bafana star.

Bafana Bafana’s goalscoring hero Relebohile Mofokeng has spoken of his love for playing for his country after his double handed South Africa a 2-1 win over Kenya in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Mofokeng blasts Bafana back to the top

The 21-year-old has netted five goals in four matches in AFCON qualifying, and is one of the main reasons Bafana are top of their qualifying group heading into their final two matches.

A remarkable season-so-far has seen Mofokeng bag ten goals and four assists for club and country in 21 appearances in all competitions. He has excelled for Belgian side Union St-Gilloise and has taken that club form to the international stage.

Against Kenya in Nairobi, Mofokeng pounced on an error from Sylvester Owino to put Bafana in front in the 68th minute. The former Orlando Pirates star then produced a fine finish from the edge of the area to double Bafana’s lead.

Bafana survived a late scare to hold on for the three points, and will now qualify for the AFCON if they can avoid defeat against Guinea in Conakry and beat Eritrea at home in March.

“When I get onto the pitch I give my all,” said Mofokeng at the post match press conference.

“When I go off you must know I left everything on the pitch. I am very proud to play for my country. It is not about proving anything to anyone. It is just about doing my job, doing what the coach wants.”

Mofokeng was only given limited chances for Bafana by previous head coach Hugo Broos.

“If someone doesn’t believe in me I just have to work hard,” he added.

“Sometimes people criticise us, but it is not criticism, it is true. You just have to work hard.”

‘We have faced many setbacks’

Mofokeng added that Bafana just had to keep pushing forward to get the win over Kenya in Nairobi, after the disappointment of a 2-2 draw in Orlando on Friday.

“We have faced many setbacks and are used to it. The chances we missed in the first half (in Nairobi), even at home we missed many chances, that is why we drew.

“The coach said to us that we just have to use our chances (at half time in Nairobi).

“That is what happened, we took them and it worked for us.”