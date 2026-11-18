Phakaaathi takes a look at three things we learned from the 2-2 draw in Orlando and the 2-1 win in Nairobi.

Bafana Bafana ended the latest round of CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with four points from back-to-back meetings with Kenya.

While no doubt Pitso Mosimane’s side would have preferred a full house of six points, they remain on top of Group D, and with every chance of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next year.

Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three things we learned from the 2-2 draw in Orlando and the 2-1 win in Nairobi.

Bafana must not get over-reliant on superstar Mofokeng

Relebohile Mofokeng’s emergence as a global superstar this season continued in this international break as he scored three goals for Bafana across the two Kenya clashes.

It wasn’t just the goals that made Mofokeng stand out from the rest. The 21-year-old’s intensity of play, tracking back to help out his defence, as well as springing forward in attack showed how important how important he has already become to Pitso Mosimane’s side.

It was Mofokeng who gave Bafana what should have been the winner in Orlando and what were the winning goals in Nairobi. The rest of the attackers, however, mis-fired over the two games. It was an own goal, with Mofokeng pressuring Amos Wanjala, that gave Bafana the lead in Orlando.

Bafana’s other forwards need to contribute more.

Bafana need to watch their concentration levels

The times at which Bafana conceded goals to Kenya in Orlando and Nairobi make for interesting reading. A goal up and in control in Orlando they let Kenya in to equalise with a penalty not long before half time. After taking the lead again, they lost focus right at the death as Ryan Ogam stunned the home crowd.

In Nairobi, Relebohile Mofokeng had just put Bafana 2-0 up in the 86th minute when they suffered another case of the wobbles. Kenya pulled a goal back and might have equalised in a nervy finish to the game. Bafana were far better than Kenya in both games than the scorelines suggest. They need to heed the warnings and focus for 90 minutes.

Ndlovu shows his potential

Pitso Mosimane was proved right in his decision to pick Mamelodi Sundowns winger Siyanda Ndlovu in his final squad for the Kenya matches, despite having not named him in his preliminary squad.

Ndlovu was brilliant after coming on in the second half, in Nairobi showing a willingness and ability to beat his man down the right flank. One superb burst of speed started the move that led to Mofokeng’s opener.

If Ndlovu continues to shine for Sundowns, he will surely be back for the qualifiers next year against Guinea and Eritrea.