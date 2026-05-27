Stellies confirm Bafana Bafana defender’s exit

In a statement, Stellies thanked the Bafana Bafana defender for his leadership and service over the past three seasons.

Stellenbosch FC have announced the exit of highly-rated defender Thabo Moloisane following the conclusion of the Betway Premiership season.



The 27-year-old, who joined Stellies from Maritzburg United in 2023, leaves the club after making 115 appearances across all competitions, helping them win the Carling Knockout, reach back-to-back MTN 8 finals, and qualify twice for the CAF Confederation Cup.



In a statement, Stellies thanked the Bafana Bafana defender for his leadership and service over the past three seasons.



“Moloisane has informed Stellenbosch FC of his intention to leave the Club upon the expiry of his contract after spending the last three seasons in the Cape Winelands.

“During his spell with the Maroons, Moloisane emerged as one of the standout defenders in South African football and earned five caps for Bafana Bafana, while also receiving a nomination for the 2024-25 Betway Premiership Defender of the Season award.

“He departs with the Club’s gratitude and appreciation for his leadership and service over the past three seasons,” read the club statement.



Word is that Moloisane is headed for Kaizer Chiefs after he reportedly signing a pre-contract with the club in January.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, coach Gavin Hunt has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Stellies for the next two seasons.



Hunt took over as Stellies coach at the end of December after Steve Barker left to join Tanzanian giants Simba SC.



The 61-year-old was rewarded with a new contract after guiding the Cape Winelands side clear of relegation trouble. They just missed out on a place in next season’s MTN8, finishing 9th in the Betway Premiership table.