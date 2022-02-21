Mokwena confident of finding replacements for injured Sundowns duo

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It would seem someone in the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team has a prophetic gift.



ALSO READ: That’s how football works, says Mokwena on Sundowns’ stalemate in Egypt



This comes after Sundowns took almost every player in their squad for their trip to Egypt, where they had two Caf Champions League matches in the space of just over a week.



Masandawana played to a goalless draw with Sudan’s El Merreikh on Saturday, where new signing Erwin Saavedra made his full debut. The 25-year-old Bolivian midfielder was however substituted at 35 minutes after suffering an injury following a collision with Mohammed Mustafa. He had been giving a top class display driving Sundowns’s attack.



Now, with Gaston Sirino, who plays a similar role already out, the technical team of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela will have to find someone else for the role in their momentous clash with Al Ahly on Saturday at the Cairo International Stadium.



“The reality is that we still have the depth with the squad and that’s why we are here as coaches. If we have no possibility of using these strikers, that is the situation that is presented in front of us as coaches of the team,” said Mokwena of the situation.



“Fortunately, we worked on certain things during the break that we had. It is what it is. It depends on how you look at it. I think it’s just a matter of time before Peter (Shalulile) scores again. We know his qualities and what he brings.”



Sundowns are leading Group A with four points followed by their biggest rivals in the group Al Ahly who have one point, but have only played one game.



They also have El Merreikh and Al Hilal of Sudan in the group, who also have a point each. Mokwena says they are in a dangerous group and not only because of Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly.



“We are very aware that it’s a tough group. We can never make that mistake of focusing all our attention on Al Ahly. It’s a group where 12 points put you in a position to qualify (for the quarter-finals) as the winners of the group.



“But the reality is Al Ahly can only offer you six points. So, you’d have to fight for the other points from Al Hilal and Al-Merrikh. You’ve got to give them the same amount of respect in terms of attention to detail that you’d give to Al Ahly.”



Sundowns play Al Ahly on Saturday at Cairo Internation Stadium in what is the most anticipated game in Group A.