Riveiro slams Pirates attitude in Galaxy loss

'We were not good enough to deserve a better result,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has called on his side to show that they want to qualify for the Caf Champions League, after another defeat left them behind second-placed Stellenbosch heading into the final game of the season.

The Buccaneers blew another chance to overtake Stellies at Mbombela Stadium, as they went down 1-0 to TS Galaxy, the team’s second DStv Premiership defeat in a row.

Pirates trail Stellenbosch, who have also lost their last two matches, by a single point. Only the team that finishes as runner-up to champions Mamelodi Sundowns will join Masandawana in the Champions League next season.

“We neeed to show we really want to be there,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV, after watching his side lose to the Rockets.

Stellenbosch will play at relegation-threatened Richards Bay in their final match of the season, while Pirates host SuperSport United.

“We needed that (win) today. We have one more chance and we have to reflect deeply on how badly we want it, or it is not going to happen,” added the Pirates coach.

Mahlangu magic

Galaxy’s win lifted them to fourth in the table, Sphiwe Mahlangu following up a brace in Galaxy’s 2-2 draw with Kaizer Chiefs with the winner here.

“We were not good enough to deserve a better result,” said Riveiro.

“It could have happened because we had chances … but we were not really playing the game we wanted to play and we were allowing our opponents to play to their strength. It was a well deserved for them (the win), our attitude was not enough.

“If you see the match, for 90 minutes Galaxy were playing for something more important than us. Your attitude cannot only come when you are losing, it is easy to be brave (then).

“I am ready to lose a game, but not because the team in front of you fights more than you.”