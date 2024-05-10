Local Soccer

Could Sundowns’ Maseko be back for Nedbank Cup final?

'It is getting better,' said the Sundowns attacker on his ankle injury,

Thapelo Maseko - Mamelodi Sundowns

Thapelo Maseko kisses his men’s Young Player of the Year trophy at the Cosafa Awards in Johannesburg on Thursday. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Thapelo Maseko says he is recovering well from his latest injury and has not ruled out a return before the end of the season.

“It is getting better,” said Maseko on his ankle injury, before indicating he will still be out “a few weeks.”

When asked if he would be back before the end of the season, which finishes with Sundowns playing the Nedbank Cup final on June 1 against Orlando Pirates, Maseko replied, “I hope so.”

Maseko has not played as much as he would have liked for Sundowns in a season beset by injuries. The 20 year-old, signed from SuperSport United at the start of this season, has still impressed at times, however.

He starred for Masandawana in the Caf African Football League last year, as Sundowns won the tournament in it’s first edition, and Maseko was named Player of the Tournament.

On Thursday evening, Maseko won another award as he was named the men’s Young Player of the Year at the inaugural Cosafa Awards.

“It has been a season with ups and downs, stops and starts, but it has been a good season for me,” said Maseko.

“It is my first at Sundowns, for my first season it has been fair enough.”

‘It was huge for me’

Maseko will always be able to look back fondly on his brilliant performance in the African Football League.

“It was huge for me, my first continental club competition. It was kind of hard, it was physical, but I managed to pull through and perform at my level best.”

There was less joy for Sundowns in the Caf Champions League, where they were beaten by Esperance of Tunisia in the semifinals. Sundowns have, however, qualified for next year’s expanded Fifa Club World Cup.

“It was heartbreaking, it was tough for us to take, but we will try again,” said Maseko.

“The Club World Cup will bre a good stage to test where we are as a team, to test our abilities at the highest stage of any football competition.”

