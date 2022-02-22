Malepe urges AmaZulu to shift winning momentum to league games

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC defender Tercious Malepe believes AmaZulu’s 1-0 win over Horoya AC in the Caf Champions League match at the weekend sets them up for a winning momentum.



ALSO READ: McCarthy opens up about his admiration of Pirates player



Usuthu returns to league action on Tuesday with a tricky fixture against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“We have a league game now coming up. Now we have to shift our focus from Caf games. We got a victory which was very good but now we have to build the momentum of getting more victories,” said the former Chippa United man.

“We are home again for the huge match against TS Galaxy and we are working hard to make sure we recover quickly with the games coming back-to-back. But it is what it is. It is another game where we have to go looking for a victory.”

Malepe has been in a team who are fighting relegation and is qualified to know the mentality of such a team having survived the scare with Chippa a few times.

“When playing teams who are at the bottom end of the league table, you have to be very cautious because those guys are fighting for their lives.

“We won’t say ‘no they are a small team and it is going to be an easy game for us’. It is going to be even more difficult because they will run at us and do everything to make sure that they get the points because they need them to be honest.

“We also need them because we have drawn so many games but now winning the Caf game gives us some momentum. So, it is always good when you are winning games. It is going to be a difficult game but we are ready for it.”