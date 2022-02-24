Chiefs case may be postponed further, reveals PSL prosecutor Majavu

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has provided an update on charges relating to Kaizer Chiefs’ failure to attend two DStv Premiership games in December.

Majavu confirmed the matter will be heard on Friday, but also conceded that it may be postponed, owing to the matter having to still go through a South African Football Association arbitrator, who postponed that hearing on 9 February.

“The matter concerning Kaizer Chiefs will indeed be before the DC on the 25th of February 2022 whereafter it may well be postponed further on the basis that the arbitration has yet to be finalised,” said Majavu.

“However the matter must still be ventilated within the PSL DC, which would then give further directives as it may deem fit,” said Majavu.

Amakhosi failed to play against Cape Town City at FNB stadium on December 12 and Golden Arrows three days later, claiming that a Covid-19 outbreak at the Amakhosi village made it impossible for them to do so.

Majavu also revealed that four clubs have been cautioned by the PSL for failing to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

“There have been four clubs that have been issued letters of reprimand for failure to comply with Covid related protocols. (And) Even though the league has not issued them with fines, we regarded the matters sufficiently important to bring to the attention of the affected clubs so that in future if they do not heed the warning, then formal charges will be preferred against them.”

Majavu did not divulge the names of the four clubs.