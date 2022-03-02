Spirited Pirates vying for City scalp as bridesmaid spot intensifies

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Prior to the Soweto derby DStv Premiership fixtures against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend, Orlando Pirates have a tough encounter against Cape Town City in the league and co-coach Mandla Ncikazi says its vital for the club to get maximum points.

The Buccaneers host the Capetonians at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, just three days after Bucs played their third game in the Caf Confederation Cup, which they won 6-2 against eSwatini side Royal Leopards following a bad start where they were 2-0 down just inside the opening 10 minutes of the match.

Pirates’ strong comeback in the Leopards tie should be a morale booster going into the Cape City, which Ncikazi knows will be a very competitive clash. But, he is eager to see his team register maximum points, which he says is vital for the Buccaneers.

“We must switch quickly into the PSL, tough schedule and we must know that we are playing opponents that are well rested. We just played on Sunday, recovery…There is nothing that we can do today (Tuesday),”said the Bucs mentor.

“But we have to be prepared for a top team like Cape Town City. We have to try to play our best game again, try and see how far we can go and be sensible in how we manage the game versus a team that is fresh. But we will try to get points, I think currently what is important for us is getting three points.”

Pirates are fourth on the log with 31 points from 20 games and a win will see them leapfrog to second place.

Meanwhile, for Eric Tinkler’s Cape City, at this stage it is important to collect as many points as they can, with the club finding themselves outside the top eight at the moment. They are in ninth place on the table with 26 points after 18 games. The Mother City based club head into this match after beating Golden Arrows 1-0 in their last match.

The last time Bucs and Cape City locked horns they ended up sharing the spoils after playing to a 1-1 draw with goals from Happy Jele and Mduduzi Mndantsane respectively.