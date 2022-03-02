Super Sundowns stroll past ten-man Galaxy

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns made the most of an early bath for TS Galaxy’s Lindokuhle Mbatha on Wednesday, as they beat the ten-man Rockets 3-0 at Mbombela Stadium, to continue their stroll towards the DStv Premiership title.

ALSO READ: Pirates fail to fire in yet another draw

Mbatha’s red card came after just 22 minutes with referee Jelly Chavani first handing out a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Sundowns’ Haashim Domingo and then handing out another after some back-and-forth with the Galaxy man.

To be fair, by then Sundowns had already gone 1-0 up courtesy of Man-of-the-Match Khuliso Mudau.

The right-back was assisted by striker Peter Shalulile in the 19th minute after Domingo snatched the ball from Ethan Brooks.

Just after the hour mark, Domingo struck a gorgeous shot from range to make it 2-0. Galaxy goalkeeper Wensten Van der Linde was left shell-shocked as the ball rattled the back of the net, with what is surely a contender for Goal of the Season.

Peter Shalulile – after a relatively quiet game – got the cherry on top for the Brazilians. It was the Namibian striker’s 14th league goal of the season, breaking his six-game goal drought.

For The Rockets, this result saw them slipping into 14th spot, only just three points away from rock-bottom Baroka FC, who yesterday took an identical beating against Marumo Gallants.

Sundowns, meanwhile, have moved an emphatic 18 points clear of second-placed Royal AM, with it surely only a matter of time before they bring home a fifth successive league title, their dominance of the domestic scene showing no sign of coming to an end

Masandawana’s next game is on Saturday at Maritzburg United. United head coach Ernst Middendorp ran Sundowns very close for the 2019/20 title while at Chiefs but has different problems with the Team of Choice, just a point above the relegation play-off spot.