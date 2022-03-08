Hlatshwayo targets Nedbank Cup glory for Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates’ Thulani Hlatshwayo has stressed the importance of winning the Nedbank Cup, with the Buccaneers set to meet Marumo Gallants in the last 16 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bucs defender, who has yet to play for Pirates this year, including in last weekend’s loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership, says they know what to expect from the Limpopo based outfit.

“It would be nice for us to end the season with some silverware. So, the Nedbank Cup has given us that opportunity to try to at least have something to smile about,” said Hlatshwayo.

“We have to go there and give it our all in order to get the best possible result – it doesn’t matter how we win, as long as we win that game,” said Hlatshwayo.

“We know what to expect from Gallants, they have a good coach in Dan Malesela and they play really good football. But, we also have a very good squad and we (also) play really good football, it is just that some results have not been going our way. We just have to fix that and everything will be okay.”

Hlatshwayo also believes that Pirates need to take their performance from the derby to the Gallants clash and it will help the team to overcome their opponents.

“Look, I don’t think the team played badly during our 2-1 loss to Chiefs,” he continued.

“Yes, it is a result that we did not want, but we know what we are capable of, and it showed in our play. The guys really played well, it is unfortunate that we lost that game. If we continue to play the way we did against Chiefs, I am sure that we will get the result that we want (against Gallants).”

“It is a cup competition and we know that we have to be at our best to go all the way to the final and lift the trophy, that is our main goal.”

Pirates reached this phase of the tournament after edging AmaZulu FC 1-0, while Gallants beat lower division side Santos FC 2-0.