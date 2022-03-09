Davids hankering Bucs to bounce back against Gallants

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Fadlu Davids says they will be looking to redeem themselves following the disappointment of their last game going into their next match where they take on Marumo Gallants in the round of 16 in the Nedbank Cup at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

Bucs meet the Limpopo based side after they lost to their rivals Kaizer Chiefs by 2-1 in the DStv Premiership tie played at the Orlando Stadium last weekend.

Switching from the league to the cup tournament, Davids says it is crucial for his charges to remain focused and says there are positives to take from their loss to Amakhosi, which help them in their tie against Gallants.

“It’s important when you switch competitions to remain focused because cup competitions are different to the league. We approach the game like a cup game, knowing that we come off a defeat and we want to bounce back,”

said the Bucs mentor.

“There are a lot of positives to take from the last match and take these positives to this match knowing that we are facing a difficult opponent, opponents who like to have possession of the ball. It’s our job to make it difficult for them to do that, but also dictate how we want to play with the ball.”

Gallants, meanwhile, will be motivated enough to grab their fifth victory in a row in all competitions against Bucs, with the side having been on a high with some positive results with their latest win being a 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC this past weekend.

Meeting Pirates in the Ke Yona Cup also gives the Limpopo outfit an opportunity to try and get revenge against the Buccaneers, with their last meeting seeing Pirates edge Bahlabane Ba Ntwa 2-1 last year in December.