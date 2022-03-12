‘Pissed off’ Kerr laments Birds’ Nedbank Cup exit

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr was spitting fire in his response to the team’s performance after they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup.

ALSO READ: Mosimane plays it cool as Ahly face Sundowns yet again

The Dube Birds were felled by Royal AM who beat them 1-0 at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday evening. It was the second game in a row that Swallows lost to MaMkhize Boys. They lost the DStv Premiership fixture by the same score last weekend.

“I am pissed off. I am pissed off (and I just told them) in the dressing room. I am fed up with doing my job with these players week-in and week-out, every day… We battered them down in Durban, we battered them today but we could not score a goal,” said Kerr after the game.

“And it is now becoming a habit. Is it my coaching? Is it my interpretation of crossing and finishing, playing the final pass and hitting the target?

“It is suicide, we are killing ourselves. We have eight games left in the league now, but we can’t continue like this. We get chances and we make the wrong decisions.

“We just can’t score, we make the wrong decisions (in front of goal). They got one shot and scored the goal. My goalkeeper was hardly tested, he hardly had a ball to save,” he added.

Kerr said he understands that the recent results will be frustrating to the club’s management and the supporters.

“If we didn’t do it at training, then everything would come back to me… my chairman is going to be upset, the fans will be upset, it comes back to me. But I don’t play, I just select the best team that I think can go out there and win. We batter teams. We have battered teams ever since I was here.

“But we cannot score. We dominate teams like we did today but don’t take the chances, and we get caught in one counter-attack and we are out of the Nedbank.”

Swallows’s exit from Ke Yona should not be too much of a worry as the side have to focus more on the league games. The Birds are third from bottom with just one point separating them from TS Galaxy and Baroka behind them.

“I have to be worried. If I wasn’t worried it would mean I don’t take my job seriously. It would mean I don’t give my job the respect that it deserves. I can go home and look in the mirror and ask myself, ‘did I prepare for this game well?’ My answer would be yes. Now we have 21 days off and I can guarantee that they are in the changeroom now thinking ‘ooh, let’s have a few days off, let’s have a week off.’

“No, that’s not happening. We came here to do a job. We have eight games left now.”