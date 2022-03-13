Mngqithi blasts ‘spiteful’ Kaizer Chiefs for ‘collaborating’ with Al Ahly

Jonty Mark

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi on Saturday blasted Kaizer Chiefs for allowing Al Ahly to use their training venue and home changing room for the Caf Champions League Group A clash with Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

Sundowns won the game 1-0 to move six points clear of Ahly at the top of the group, but Mngqithi did not hold back in his criticism of Amakhosi, referring to Chiefs’ own Champions League clash with Wydad Casablanca last season, when Sundowns did not allow the Moroccan side to use their training venue.

Pitso Mosimane’s Ahly held much-publicised training sessions this week at Naturena.

“I wish I could say it is beating the champions (Ahly are the Champions League holders) makes it (the win) sweeter, bit what makes it sweeter is beating a collaboration.

“Remember during the (Covid-19) bubble at FNB Stadium we could not use the Kaizer Chiefs change room, but it was open for Ahly against us.

“I felt Chiefs were being spiteful allowing that, they could have taken Ahly to the changing room over the ramp on the other side of the stadium. This was our home match (Sundowns were playing at FNB Stadium after the Confederation of African Football did not allow them to play at their regular home grounds at Loftus and the Lucas Moripe Stadium).

“But it is not our home match when they have the home changing room. Wydad wanted to train at our facility when they were coming to play Chiefs last year, but we didn’t allow them because it means you are forming and allowance outside of the country. It is a good lesson in patriotism, when you are competing at this stage you are no longer competing just for your bench, you are competing for your country.

“We are not saying you must create enemies (overseas), but have a bit more respect for the fact that we are representing our country.”