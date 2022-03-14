Maduka thrilled with Royal AM’s progress into Ke Yona quarters despite heavy display

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It was one of the performances that Royal AM loyalists would want to forget quickly but the Durban side managed to eke out a win as they bundled Swallows FC out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

The MaKhize Boys just could not get into gear on the day with Swallows all over them. But towards the end, they did what was important – score the winning goal.

“From the defence to midfield (we were poor) and into the final third we didn’t do much. We didn’t create that many chances, but we were waiting for that moment that when it came we would put it in. And that’s what happened,” said coach John Maduka after the game at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

“We knew that once we brought on Skudu (Kabelo Mahlasela, (Ndumiso) Mabena, (Victor) Letsoalo – they would change the game. We are a team who likes to play and once we added two more strikers onto (Mxolisi) Macuphu we would be able to give them problems.

“We could not create many chances but you could see that we looked dangerous up front.”

Maduka said he would not want to comment on who he would like to meet in the quarter finals of Ke Yona.

“This win means a lot. We are now into the quarter finals and anything can happen… we will wait for the draw and take it from there. You cannot say you want a so-called smaller team because this is a cup of dreams and things can happen.”

Royal AM’s next assignment is a trip to Stellenbosch FC for a DStv Premiership fixture on Sunday afternoon.

“All the games are difficult. We will go and do our best. We will compete like we have done in the games we have played. Stellenbosch have been playing well but we will prepare well for it as well.”