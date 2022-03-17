We did everything we could – Makhubedu

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu says his side played one of their best games to date in their clash against Maritzburg United, but believes they should have done better after the game ended 1-1 at Ellis Park Stadium on Wednesday.

Maximum points for Sekhukhune would have placed the team in a good to secure their spot inside the top eight on the league standings by end of the season. But now, they are sitting in eighth spot with 29 points, level with seventh placed SuperSport United, as well as ninth placed AmaZulu FC and 10th placed Marumo Gallants.

“We did everything we could, the effort was there, we did combination play, direct, we put everything inside the box and kept them on the back-foot, but we didn’t make it. I think we just couldn’t convert our chances, we became more desperate in the second half and they sat deep, they played with five players at the back in the second half,” said Makhubedu.

“But I think we could have done better, it was one of our best performances, especially in the second half. We tried our best.”

January signing Rodrick Kabwe gave Sekhukhune a dream start, with the striker scoring his goal for the club within just two minutes of play, but Keagan Ritchie equalised for Maritzburg.

Kabwe is happy to have registered his name on the score-sheet for his club, but says it could have meant more had they won the match.

“Scoring my first goal for the club is nice, it feels good. But, it would have been better had it helped us to get all the three points that we needed in this game. Unfortunately we didn’t get it, so we move forward. But, as we go into the break, I think it will help the coaches have more time to reorganize the team and see the way forward for the coming games. But I am quite disappointed that the goal I scored couldn’t give us three points,” said the Zambian born player.