Hlongwane, Lakay to miss Bafana-Guinea friendly

Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay were only due to arrive in camp on Friday morning, and will miss South Africa’s international friendly against Guinea in Belgium later the same day.

This was confirmed on Thursday by Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who added that Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele will also miss out with an ankle injury. All three should be available for selection for the friendly against world champions France in Lille on Tuesday.

“Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay had some problems with their visa, they will be here tomorrow morning,” said Broos.

“Those are two guys who will play on Tuesday against France, we haven’t counted on them for Guinea.

“Mosele came with an injury in his ankle from the Pirates game last Sunday. But he will be no problem by Saturday, he will be in training. We won’t take the risk to play him tomorrow, he still has pain in his ankle. Hlongwane and Lakay are fit, but have to recuperate a bit from their trip tonight.

Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay (Mamelodi Sundowns’ Lyle Lakay is also in the squad) are two of Bafana’s overseas-based players in the Bafana squad. Left-sided attacker Hlongwane moved this year from Maritzburg United to Major League Soccer side Minnesota United.

The 21 year-old already has four league appearances, and made the starting XI for the first time in the March 22 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Forward Fagrie Lakay, 24, is at Pyramids FC in Egypt and has two goals in nine appearances so far, both coming in a Caf Confederation Cup match against Zambia’s Zanaco.

Their absence leave just two available strikers in the Bafana squad, with Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa looking likely to start against Guinea on Friday.

Broos has said his entire squad will get a chance to play in one of the two friendlies, though he admitted third-choice goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is set to miss out, with Veli Mothwa between the poles for the Guinea game and captain and regular number one Ronwen Williams in goal against France.