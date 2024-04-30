Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

17 minute read

30 Apr 2024

09:32 am

You biscuit! Percy Tau lands Egyptian sponsorship deal (VIDEO)

The company have clearly chosen Percy Tau because his surname is pronounced exactly like their biscuit!

Percy Tau - Al Ahly

Percy Tau has endorsed a new biscuit that sounds a lot like his surname. Picture: Twitter

Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly forward Percy Tau has landed himself a sponsorship deal with Egyptian biscuit company Taw Taw.

The 29 year-old, who has just reached the Caf Champions League final with Ahly for the second season in a row, has appeared in a series of videos on Taw Taw’s official Instagram page.

The company have clearly chosen Percy Tau because his surname is pronounced exactly like their biscuit!

Below are some of the videos and pictures from the campaign, which Tau did alongside Egyptian radio personality Khaled Eleish.

Eleish even put a picture of himself and “my friend Percy Tau” on his own Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khaled Eleish (@khaledeleish)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TawTaw (@tawtaw_eg)

Al Ahly F.C. Bafana Bafana Percy Tau

