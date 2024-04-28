Ex-Bafana Bafana coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala finally gives ICU the boot

Soccer legend Stanley Tshabalala spent more than a month in ICU after he was wounded during a burglary at his Centurion home.

In this file photo, slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa receives an award from Stan ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala at the Orlando Pirates Player Awards at The Wanderers Club, in Johannesburg, on 23 July 2014. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates technical director and former Bafana Bafana coach Stan “Screamer” Tshabalala was shot and seriously injured during a scuffle with a burglar at his home on the outskirts of Centurion on 20 March.

The 75-year-old Tshabalala was rushed to hospital in a “serious but stable condition” following the incident.

The soccer legend – who is also the father of late kwaito legend Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala of TKZee fame and former BGM record executive, Busi Tshabalala – was discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) earlier this week.

Stanley Tshabalala able to breathe and talk again

A source close to the family told ZiMoja that Tshabalala is now finally able to breathe and talk properly.

He is still in pain, but the family is grateful for the progress.

Another source told the publication that the family does not want to talk about his recovery or give an update on his health as it is still not clear whether the shooting was a burglary or maybe a hit.

“Remember no arrests have been made yet and the incident happened more than a month ago. So the family is trying to protect him until they know what the motive behind the shooting was.”

What happened?

The shooting took place just after midday on Wednesday, 20 March, according to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“It is reported that three suspects – who were armed with a firearm and a sharp object – stormed Tshabalala’s house and held him and his family at gunpoint,” Masondo said at the time.

“The suspects then shot him and took laptops and cellphones from the house. Police have opened a case of house robbery and attempted murder for investigation.”

Tshabalala shot during fight in bedroom

According to Power 98.7, Tshabalala was at home with his daughter Dineo Tshabalala and two employees when the burglars entered his house.

The suspects tied up his daughter and one of his employees, while the other one was on a break. When he returned, he was also tied up and his cellphone was taken.

“A fight ensued between one of the burglars and Screamer in the bedroom, and that is where the gunshots went off. The robbers made off with six cellphones, three laptops and just over R6 600 [in cash] that was in the house,” wrote radio host Matsebane.

‘Bra Stan’ the man on the soccer scene

‘Bra Stan’, as he is affectionately known, is a prominent figure in South African football as he was the first coach to lead Bafana Bafana in an official match when South Africa was readmitted into international soccer in 1992.

From left to right: Stanley Tshabalala, Clive Barker, Stan Lapot and Johan Lathan. Photo: Gallo Images

According to the Kaizer Chiefs website, the former soccer star was also a founding member of Kaizer Chiefs where he was nicknamed “Screamer” because of his non-stop shouting for the ball.

When he went to Mamelodi Sundowns as head coach, he earned a reputation as the “Piano” and “Shoe-shine” man, creating a style with Sundowns where the team could defend and attack in a rhythm as a unit.

Since 2008, Tshabalala has served in many prominent positions within Orlando Pirates.

