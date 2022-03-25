WATCH: Cavin Johnson blasts Kaizer Chiefs over Arthur Zwane treatment

Jonty Mark

Cavin Johnson believes Kaizer Chiefs have done assistant coach Arthur Zwane a disservice with a lack of clear communication over his role within the Amakhosi ranks.

Zwane and Dillon Sheppard were appointed interim head coaches when Gavin Hunt was sacked towards the end of last season, but it clearly looked like it was the former Amakhosi winger Zwane who was giving the orders, as Chiefs made it to the Caf Champions League final.

Stuart Baxter came in during that campaign, and was on the sidelines for the final, as Chiefs lost to Egyptian giants Al Ahly. And many Chiefs supporters felt Zwane and Sheppard should have been allowed to finish the job on their own.

Baxter is currently under pressure in his second spell at the club, with Chiefs set for another campaign without a trophy, and there have been signs of differences on the bench too, with Dillon Sheppard looking more in sync with Baxter than Zwane.

Experienced coach Johnson, whose last job was as an assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane at Ahly, agrees that there looks to be a problem on Chiefs’ coaching staff, and places the blame on Chiefs’ management.

“You don’t give someone who has played for you (Zwane) the rein as head coach … then you don’t outline that ‘you are not our man’. It is the wrong thing to do,” said Johnson, speaking to Kamza Mbatha on the Front Runner podcast. Watch the full interview by clicking on the video in this article.