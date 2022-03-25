TS Sporting sack Benson Mhlongo again

Khaya Ndubane

Just less than two months after returning to the club, TS Sporting have fired coach Benson Mhlongo again.



Mhlongo’s sacking comes just days after Sporting lost to JDR Stars at home.



The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had replaced Milton Dlamini, who was fired in January after a poor start to the GladAfrica Championship campaign.



Mhlongo, who was in charge of Sporting during the 2018/19 season, was brought in to try and move the club away from the bottom-half of the table, but having failed to do so since taking over from Dlamini, Sporting have decided to let him go.



“TS Sporting Football Club have amicably parted ways with Head Coach Benson Mhlongo with immediate effect.



“We would like to thank Mr Mhlongo for his contribution to the club and wish him well in his future endeavors.



“In the interim, we have appointed Abraham Mongoya as Head Coach until the end of the season,” read a short statement from Sporting.



With only seven games left before the end of the 2021/22 season, Sporting are currently second from bottom in the GladAfrica Championship standings.



They lead bottom-placed Black Leopards by just one point.