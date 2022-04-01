Kaizer Chiefs ‘needed’ their fans the most

Sibongiseni Gumbi

For Njabulo Ngcobo joining Kaizer Chiefs was a fulfilment of a childhood dream but his start as Amakhosi can be best described as uncomfortable.



WATCH: Itumeleng Khune can only play for Kaizer Chiefs

He could not immediately make the starting team because coach Stuart Baxter felt he was not suited as a defender, a position he excelled in at Swallows who Chiefs signed him from.

He was then shifted to central midfield where he took a while to adapt. And just when he was adapting, he suffered an injury which Baxter described as ‘a burn I have never seen in a player before’.

But the KwaDweshula, on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal born player is back and says he is growing in his new position.

“Erm… I think I am just a player who is working hard, especially learning (to play in) a new position,” said Ngcobo on Thursday when asked which fit him better; being called defender or midfielder.

“I am doing okay for now even though there is still room for improvement. I am just a hard working player.”

Ngcobo also commented on the return to stadiums, saying Chiefs will be a better team now that they are allowed back.

“For me, it is a good feeling. We welcome the supporters back. I believe as Kaizer Chiefs we needed them the most. I think having them will help us improve our game. It is just a nice feeling to have the supporters on the stands.”

Ngcobo will hope to feature when Amakhosi meet Chippa United in a DStv Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.

“As a team we did well to prepare for this game,” says Ngcobo. “We are going to Port Elizabeth needing maximum points and whatever we are doing will lead us to that.

“I think we are mentally and physically ready because we know they will give us a hard time. They also need the three points especially when you check where they are on the standings.”