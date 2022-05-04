WATCH: Zwane’s advice to Chiefs bad-boy Zuma

Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Arthur Zwane says South African players need to have discipline on and off the field, in the wake of Amakhosi’s decision to suspend striker Dumisani Zuma for a second time this season.

Zuma looks unlikely to remain at Chiefs, after he again broke the club’s code of conduct, with reports suggesting he turned up to training in an unacceptable condition. He was already suspended by the club for the first time in November, and had only just fought his way back into the first team.

Zuma scored a consolation goal for Chiefs in the 2-1 defeat to Cape Town City and Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, but was suspended by the club early this week.

“Discipline is everything,” said Zwane.

“Discipline doesn’t start on the field, it starts off the field.

“This is not only for Chiefs players, it is for any player,” added the Chiefs coach.

“A football career is very short and that is why you have to be focused and disciplined and show passion for the game. There is no way the game can love you, if you don’t love it.”