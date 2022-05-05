Gallants’ ban lifted after reaching settlement with former Chiefs striker

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Marumo Gallants will immediately be allowed to sign new players, the Limpopo based club have announced. This comes after Fifa lifted the ban imposed on the club some two years ago.

“The ban on registering new players was imposed on the club following a dispute related to Venezuelan player Gustavo Paez. The club had failed to compensate the striker for prematurely terminating his contract in 2020, shortly after he had signed with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club (TTM FC), which later became the current Marumo Gallants FC.

READ ALSO: Zwane moving Chiefs to the right direction, but what happens after him?

“Following the failure to compensate Paez, Marumo FC were handed a three-year transfer ban on registering new players,” reads the statement from the club. “Marumo Gallants FC appealed the ban, which was inherited from the former TTM FC. After lengthy discussions, Marumo Gallants and Paez reached a settlement agreement, resulting in the lifting of the ban, which was officially confirmed in a letter to the club issued by Fifa this week.”

Marumo chairman Abram Sello expressed his relief at the matter coming to a favourable ending.

“We are relieved that the matter has been amicably resolved and that we will be able to plan for the next season”.