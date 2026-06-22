Gallants appoint Mohafe as new coach ahead of new season

Mohafe faces the daunting task of transforming Gallants into a competitive outfit after they marginally survived relegation last term.

Marumo Gallants have announced the appointment of Phuti Mohafe as their new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season.



Mohafe joins Bahlabane Ba Ntwa from Polokwane City having guided Rise and Shine to a top eight finish for the third straight season.



Last season, Mohafe recorded nine wins, 13 draws and eight losses in 30 outings.



He replaces Jamil Benouahi, whose brief stint at the club failed to make any meaningful impact. The Moroccan coach was only in the dugout for one match, a 3-0 defeat to the relegated Magesi FC.

‘The club management will support Mohafe’

Gallants officially confirmed Mohafe’s appointment via a statement posted on their social media platforms on Sunday afternoon.



“Marumo Gallants FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Phuti Mohafe as the club’s new head coach,” read the club statement.

“Mohafe joins Marumo Gallants from Polokwane City FC, where he served as Head Coach and played a significant role in the club’s recent progress and competitive performances in the Premier Soccer League. He is widely respected within South African football circles and brings a wealth of coaching experience, strong leadership qualities, and an in-depth understanding of the local football landscape.

“The club believes that Mohafe’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Marumo Gallants as the team continues to strengthen its ambitions both on and off the field. His experience within the South African football environment and proven ability to work effectively with players at all levels make him well-positioned to lead the Club into the future.

“The club’s management will support Mohafe to ensure a smooth transition within the squad as preparations continue for the upcoming season. The club would like to welcome Phuti Mohafe to the Marumo Gallants family and wish him every success in his new role.”

Mohafe faces the daunting task of transforming Gallants into a competitive outfit after they marginally survived relegation last term.



They finished 14th on the log last season with 25 points after registering just four wins, 13 draws, and 13 defeats in 30 matches.



With survival secured, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have now opted for a fresh start under Mohafe as they look to build a more stable and competitive side ahead of the new campaign.