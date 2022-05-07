Sekhukhune desperate for change of fortunes against AmaZulu

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Things have been quite difficult at the Sekhukhune United camp, with the club having gone eight games without a win, which has seen them drop valuable points in trying to secure a top-eight spot in the DStv Premiership log.

Sekhukhune last won a league match back in February, with an 4-0 thrashing of neighbours Baroka FC with goals from Justin Shonga, Vusimuzi Mncube and a brace by striker Chibuike Ohizu.

READ ALSO: Baroka promises war against Chippa as relegation battle heats up

After that impressive victory, five losses followed for Babina Noko, with three draws in the process. Earlier in the season, they looked good to be a side that could certainly be counted among top of the half teams, but now, they are in 10th place on the log with 31 points after 27 matches.

However, they still have a chance to sneak into the top eight with only six points separating them from eighth placed SuperSport United.

Sekhukhune striker, Rodrick Kabwe admitted to the hardships of the club lately, but, the striker remains hopeful that they can change things in their last three games when they face AmaZulu FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“Definitely, it is difficult when you are playing games and you are not winning. As football players, you always play to win, but for us, now it is a bit difficult that we are not winning. But all hope is lost. So preparations have been good, we have regrouped and we start again with the Saturday game.

We expect to go there and do better and definitely get three points because it’s been long since we got three points,” said Kabwe.

But, they are coming up against an Usuthu side, which has managed to turn the tables with the club securing three wins in four games. The KwaZulu-Natal club is in seventh spot on the league standings with 39 points.