Three things Pirates needs to do to seal the Confed Cup final spot

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

With Orlando Pirates one foot in the final of the Caf Confederation Cup, it will certainly be vital for the Soweto giants to keep cool heads going into the second leg set to be played at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

A 2-0 away win against Al-ahly Tripoli in the first leg of the semi-finals is huge for the Buccaneers going into the return leg, but in football, anything is possible.

Again, Pirates’ might have made things look easy in Benghazi last weekend, but Tripoli are certainly no push-overs and can spring out a surprise when they visit Soweto.

Co-coach Mandla Ncikazi is widely aware of how circumstances can change for his team, hence he was quick to remind everyone that the tie is not done yet.

So, with a huge advantage, what do the Buccaneers need to do in order to seal this tie and reach the final of the Confed Cup?

1. Retain the same starting line-up.

Co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids have to start with the same line-up from the first game. There is no use in changing what is not broken, unless of course if it’s a forced chance. But, going with the same line-up to this tie will be key for the team and add to the consistency of the performance.

2. Go with the same tactical approach.

Pirates had a high pressing approach, which was instrumental in their win as Tripoli players found it difficult to deal with the speed and pressing of Pirates’ players. The approach led to a number of mistakes from the club’s defenders, which made the Libyans very sloppy and vulnerable and Bucs could have scored more goals from.

3. Score early.

An early goal will definitely frustrate the visitors and looking at how the first leg unfolded, when the Libyans are trailing they tend to get frustrated and lose focus. That will work in Bucs favour since they will be more calm on the ball and it will open the game for the home side to add to their goal tally.